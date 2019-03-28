Arquitectura Viva
Thursday, March 28, 2019
Espinet Ubach, viviendas sociales en Barcelona

  
La firma catalana fundada por Miquel Espinet y Antoni Ubach ha levantado este edificio residencial con 26 viviendas en un solar residual que limita con la antigua fábrica textil Can Batlló, en el barrio de Sants. El patio constituye el elemento principal del proyecto, que actúa como centro de la vida social y regulador la temperatura, y alrededor del cual se configura un anillo de servicios. Con una superficie total de 3.949 metros cuadrados y un presupuesto de 2.680.938 euros, la construcción adapta su altura a cada calle combinando fracturas del plano de fachada y de la envolvente. Aquí, el color blanco de las viviendas —con perforaciones verticales y contraventanas plegables de aluminio— contrasta con el gris de la chapa ondulada de la planta baja.
