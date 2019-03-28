Espinet Ubach, viviendas sociales en Barcelona

La firma catalana fundada por Miquel Espinet y Antoni Ubach ha levantado este edificio residencial con 26 viviendas en un solar residual que limita con la antigua fábrica textil Can Batlló, en el barrio de Sants. El patio constituye el elemento principal del proyecto, que actúa como centro de la vida social y regulador la temperatura, y alrededor del cual se configura un anillo de servicios. Con una superficie total de 3.949 metros cuadrados y un presupuesto de 2.680.938 euros, la construcción adapta su altura a cada calle combinando fracturas del plano de fachada y de la envolvente. Aquí, el color blanco de las viviendas —con perforaciones verticales y contraventanas plegables de aluminio— contrasta con el gris de la chapa ondulada de la planta baja.
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an
architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works
and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English
texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story,
works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013
on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed
on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details),
heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.