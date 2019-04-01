Arquitectura Viva
Monday, April 01, 2019
Aulets Arquitectes, Archivo Municipal de Felanich (Mallorca)

 
Como una casa más de Felanich, localidad situada al sudeste de la isla de Mallorca, se levanta en el casco histórico esta construcción destinada a archivo municipal con un área construida de 196 metros cuadrados y un presupuesto de 250.000 euros. Obra del estudio mallorquín Aulets Arquitectes —liderado por Francisco Cifuentes, Sebastià Martorell, Tomeu Riutord y Maria Razumova—, el edificio presenta dos grandes salas que combinan hormigón, cerámica, madera, hierro y cal. En la planta baja se ubica un espacio umbrío y abovedado que acoge libros y una sala de consulta. Por el contrario, en la planta primera, con techo de madera, la luz tamizada ilumina los documentos sin perjudicarlos.
