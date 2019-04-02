Arquitectura Viva
Tuesday, April 02, 2019
02/04/2019

Native Narrative, centro de aprendizaje en Mas-in (Filipinas)

  
El estudio danés Native Narrative ha diseñado este pabellón para que los niños y jóvenes de entre 4 y 17 años jueguen y estudien después de ir a la escuela en el pueblo de Mas-in, situado en la isla de Leyte. El pabellón elevado de 9 x 7 metros es un espacio de lectura con dos baños, que sirve además como lugar de reunión para emergencias en una zona castigada por tifones, terremotos e inundaciones. Para aumentar su resistencia, la estructura sencilla con columnas está reforzada con hormigón. El mobiliario de madera contrachapada y las fundas de los asientos hechas con pandan, una hierba cultivada en la zona, están realizados por carpinteros y tejedores locales.
