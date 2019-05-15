15/05/2019 Álvaro Siza & Carlos Castanheira, Art Pavilion and Chapel in Saya Park (South Korea)

+ Zoom Photos: Duccio Malagamba Nestled in the dense woodlands of Gyeongsang Province, this refined complex of sculpture-like constructions explores the close relationship between architecture and landscape.



The largest of the complex’s three buildings is the art pavilion, which presents two fork-shaped volumes connected by a tunnel that sit on the hill, projecting themselves over the wooded horizon.



The forest path makes its way between tall concrete walls that mark the access into the pavilion, and connects with the visitor route, first outdoors and later inside, culminating in a balcony with panoramic views.



The interior spaces of the art pavilion proudly show the traces of the concrete formwork boards, while the openings that have been cut into the monolithic walls provide dramatic natural lighting.



Embedded into the hillside, the chapel opens up towards the east and allows natural illumination through a small skylight, resulting in an ideal space for meditation and spiritual introspection. Álvaro Siza. Arquitectura Viva 212

