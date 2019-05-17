Arquitectura Viva
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
17/05/2019

Miralles Tagliabue EMBT, Centro Kálida Sant Pau en Barcelona

  
Diseñado por Benedetta Tagliabue y Joan Callís del estudio catalán Miralles Tagliabue EMBT, este pabellón se sitúa junto al Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau de Barcelona, obra de Lluís Domènech i Montaner.

El edificio forma parte de la red internacional de centros de la fundación escocesa Maggie’s que asesoran a pacientes de cáncer, los cuales han sido proyectados por reconocidos arquitectos como Norman Foster, Frank Gehry, Zaha Hadid y Rem Koolhaas, entre otros.

Con ambientes íntimos y acogedores diseñados junto a la interiorista Patricia Urquiola, el Centro Kálida cuenta con 400 metros cuadrados organizados en dos niveles, y se abre a un jardín diluyendo sus límites entre el interior y el exterior. El piso inferior está planteado como un espacio flexible en abanico al que se accede directamente desde el departamento de oncología del hospital. Su núcleo central está articulado en torno a un comedor de doble altura, donde se sitúan una gran mesa y la cocina.

Con un presupuesto de 1.850.000 euros, el pabellón está inspirado en la naturaleza y se integra en el entorno de tradición modernista con una cubierta cerámica de color verde y fachadas que presentan celosías con piezas esmaltadas de color blanco.
