Zaha Hadid Architects, Estadio Al Janoub en Al Wakrah (Catar)

En la ciudad costera de Al Wakrah, situada a unos 20 kilómetros al sur de Doha, se ha inaugurado el estadio diseñado por la firma Zaha Hadid Architects, en colaboración con la ingeniería Aecom, que será una de las sedes del Mundial de Fútbol Catar 2022. El edificio ha sido el primero en finalizarse de los encargados de nueva construcción para el torneo. El diseño está inspirado en el dhow, una embarcación a vela tradicional de la región. Después del evento, su capacidad para 40.000 espectadores será reducida a la mitad, cuando se convierta en el estadio del equipo Al Wakrah Sports Club. Las gradas modulares restantes serán desmontadas y trasladadas a un país en desarrollo que necesite instalaciones deportivas. Además de una cubierta completamente retráctil, el estadio combina técnicas pasivas y mecánicas de refrigeración para soportar altas temperaturas.



Durante la Copa del Mundo 2022, se utilizarán ocho sedes oficiales entre las cuales están: el Estadio Internacional Khalifa de Rayán, que se renovó en 2017; el Estadio de Lusail, con capacidad para más de 80.000 espectadores, diseñado por Foster + Partners; y el Estadio Ras Abu Aboud de Doha, obra del estudio español Fenwick Iribarren. Foster + Partners, Lusail Stadium for Qatar 2022

