Tuesday, May 21, 2019
21/05/2019

Wolter Navarro, estudio de pilates Core Kensington en Londres

  
La firma londinense fundada por René Wolter y Almudena Navarro ha sido la encargada del diseño de Core Kensington, donde se incorporan elementos en referencia a los países de origen de los dueños (México y Noruega), como la celosía y la madera.

El local de tamaño reducido atiende los diferentes requisitos programáticos del estudio de pilates: espacios para las nueve máquinas reformer y almacenamiento, una recepción, dos vestuarios, un aseo y un área de descanso. La circulación abierta e ininterrumpida sólo se encuentra con una puerta (la de aseo) y la celosía central que organiza la sala, formada por 360 piezas unidas con ensambles tradicionales de galleta.

El conjunto muestra atención a los detalles, un mobiliario de madera realizado artesanalmente y el predomino de los tonos claros.
