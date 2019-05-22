22/05/2019 ‘La arquitectura de la gran escala’, Francisco Mangado en Venecia Museo de Bellas Artes de Asturias

© Pedro Pegenaute

Museo Arqueológico de Álava

© Roland Halbe

Centro Municipal de Exposiciones y Congresos de Ávila

© Roland Halbe

Palacio de Congresos y Hotel en Palma de Mallorca

© Roland Halbe

Hasta el 31 de mayo, el espacio expositivo Gino Valle de la Universidad IUAV de Venecia dedica una muestra a Francisco Mangado. Bajo el título ‘La arquitectura de la gran escala’, la exposición organizada por Valerio Paolo Mosco, Irene Peron y Francesca Fiorelli ofrece a través de una reflexión teórica un recorrido por las obras del arquitecto navarro entre las que se encuentran: el Palacio de Congresos y Hotel en Palma de Mallorca, el Museo de Bellas Artes de Asturias, el Centro Municipal de Exposiciones y Congresos de Ávila y el Museo Arqueológico de Álava.



Mangado define la gran escala como “aquel conjunto de decisiones, de intervenciones, sean edilicias o no, que aspiran a tener carácter estructurante, ambición de intervenir en la ciudad, de abundar en la dimensión pública de la arquitectura y en su capacidad para mejorar el contexto físico y social que nos rodea”. Francisco Mangado, urban redevelopment of Bergamo (Italy)

