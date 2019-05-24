Arquitectura Viva
Friday, May 24, 2019
24/05/2019

Sean Godsell, House in the Hills (Australia)

  
The site of the residence slightly slopes in both a northward and southward direction. A cyprus pine grove acts as a windbreaker, providing protection against the Australian region’s prevailing southwesterly winds. A 30x30- meter parasol, a light metal structure covered with wooden louvers, shelters the dwelling from excessive solar radiation. Under and around a large courtyard, two parallelepipeds forming an L accommodate the domestic program. The north-facing main pavilion and its patio are shielded from the winds through the manipulation of the landscape’s natural inclination. The parasol, besides protecting the living spaces from the sun, makes it possible to form different spatial situations through a series of operable openings, which have the effect of transforming a static space into a dynamic one while giving the roof a changing sculptural nature.
