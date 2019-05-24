Sean Godsell, House in the Hills (Australia)

The site of the residence slightly slopes in both a northward and southward direction. A cyprus pine grove acts as a windbreaker, providing protection against the Australian region’s prevailing southwesterly winds. A 30x30- meter parasol, a light metal structure covered with wooden louvers, shelters the dwelling from excessive solar radiation. Under and around a large courtyard, two parallelepipeds forming an L accommodate the domestic program. The north-facing main pavilion and its patio are shielded from the winds through the manipulation of the landscape’s natural inclination. The parasol, besides protecting the living spaces from the sun, makes it possible to form different spatial situations through a series of operable openings, which have the effect of transforming a static space into a dynamic one while giving the roof a changing sculptural nature.
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an
architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works
and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English
texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story,
works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013
on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed
on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details),
heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.