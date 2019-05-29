29/05/2019 Herzog & de Meuron, 1111 Lincoln Road extension in Miami Beach

+ Zoom Photos: Robin Hill Lincoln Road is a busy shopping and dining promenade in Miami Beach where bars and restaurants are open day and night. In 2010, the Swiss firm Herzog & de Meuron completed a project at number 1111 that encompassed several elements: the preexisting Suntrust Bank building of the1970s, which was renovated; a parking garage attached to it which had a commercial program and an attic dwelling; and a two-story construction occupied at street level by the same bank that used to take up the first building, and upstairs by four apartments.



The renovation of this project was completed in 2018, and so was its extension, a new building for retail and residential units taking up what was an empty lot north of the former Suntrust offices.



The new white box opens out to Lenox Avenue through all-glass storefronts and four 10-meter-tall operable steel ‘gates’ that provide protection against hurricane winds. On the upper level, two residences are closed to external views and look over the inner courtyards.



Renovation of the development also involved turning an office level into parking and a restaurant; redesigning the lobby of the office building; and updating various aspects of the penthouse residence on top of the parking garage, which shows itself as an open and sculptural concrete structure. Herzog & de Meuron.Third chapter Luis Fernández-Galiano

