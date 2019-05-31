Arquitectura Viva
Friday, May 31, 2019
31/05/2019

Abalo Alonso, escuela infantil La Baiuca en La Estrada (Pontevedra)

  
El estudio de Santiago de Compostela, dirigido por Elizabeth Abalo y Gonzalo Alonso, es el autor del diseño de este colegio gallego situado en el límite del casco urbano de La Estrada. Una serie de volúmenes están enlazados por un juego de cubiertas inclinadas, con doble tablero sobre correas de madera laminada, aislamiento y zinc. Con un presupuesto total de 777.504,86 euros y una superficie construida de 767,50 metros cuadrados, la construcción parte de un sistema estructural de muros de carga de madera de abeto contralaminada. El esquema funcional está organizado en tres bandas longitudes: al norte, administración y servicios; al sur las aulas; y, en el centro, la sala de usos múltiples y el distribuidor general del edificio.
