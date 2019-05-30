Arquitectura Viva
Thursday, May 30, 2019
Rama estudio, casa en Lasso (Ecuador)

 
En un entorno rural de Lasso, en la provincia ecuatoriana de Cotopaxi, se inserta esta vivienda familiar, obra de la firma de Quito rama estudio, dirigida por Carla Chávez, Felipe Donoso y Carolina Rodas. Con una superficie construida de 350 metros cuadrados, la casa se levanta utilizando sistemas constructivos vernáculos y materiales locales. Cinco muros portantes de 40 centímetros de ancho, realizados con tierra amasada, están dispuestos de forma longitudinal en el terreno, formando fachadas ciegas, con contrafuertes de 80 centímetros de grosor. El mobiliario —cocina, camas empotradas, estanterías, armarios…— aprovecha los espacios entre estos contrafuertes. El punto de encuentro de los desplazamientos y espacio central está ocupado por el hogar o chimenea en una zona rehundida de la vivienda. Desde aquí los espacios abiertos e interconectados pueden cerrarse con un sistema de paneles pivotantes, según las necesidades de cada momento. El conjunto queda rematado por una cubierta a dos aguas que está compuesta por un entramado de vigas de madera sustentadas por dos muros centrales. 
