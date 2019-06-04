Arquitectura Viva
Tuesday, June 04, 2019
Barozzi Veiga, Museo Cantonal de Bellas Artes de Lausana (Suiza)

 
El estudio fundado en Barcelona en 2004 por Fabrizio Barozzi (Rovereto, Italia, 1976) y Alberto Veiga (Santiago de Compostela, 1973) ha finalizado el MCBA de Lausana, en el cantón suizo de Vaud, cuya inauguración está prevista para principios de octubre. El museo es el de mayor tamaño de los tres proyectados alrededor de una plaza en una antigua zona ferroviaria actualmente en desuso, generando el centro de un nuevo distrito cultural en el corazón de la ciudad.

El edificio de tres plantas ofrece dos fachadas de ladrillos grises que evocan el pasado industrial de la zona, una opaca al sur y una porosa que se abre al norte generando un diálogo con la nueva plaza.

El monolito longitudinal de geometría rigurosa conserva el testero de una nave preexistente, resaltando la presencia de su ventana en arco, integrada en una de las fachadas con el objetivo de mantener una relación simbólica con la historia del lugar.
