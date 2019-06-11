Arquitectura Viva
Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Vázquez Consuegra, Casa Alhóndiga 11 en Sevilla

 
En el casco histórico de Sevilla, en el número 11 de la calle Alhóndiga, se sitúa esta vivienda rehabilitada por la firma local Vázquez Consuegra. En una parcela muy desigual, estrecha y alargada, la intervención reutiliza una estructura metálica de forjados y pilares que respondía a un programa distinto al solicitado para esta casa organizada en una secuencia tradicional en Sevilla de zaguán-patio-estancia-jardín. El zaguán con doble cerramiento (cancela perforada y puerta acristalada) actúa como un eficaz regulador térmico, mientras una escalera adosada a una de las medianeras distribuye el acceso a las diferentes estancias.

Por otro lado, un sistema perimetral de mallas metálicas, dispuestas en dos capas y de gran altura, sirve de soporte a las trepadoras del jardín, salvando la privacidad comprometida por las construcciones circundantes que superan la altura de la vivienda. A este jardín se abren dos voladizos: uno en la primera planta, con una terraza y un porche del comedor de verano; y otro más largo, en la segunda planta, que alberga la escalera que accede a la azotea.
