11/06/2019 Vázquez Consuegra, Casa Alhóndiga 11 en Sevilla En el casco histórico de Sevilla, en el número 11 de la calle Alhóndiga, se sitúa esta vivienda rehabilitada por la firma local Vázquez Consuegra. En una parcela muy desigual, estrecha y alargada, la intervención reutiliza una estructura metálica de forjados y pilares que respondía a un programa distinto al solicitado para esta casa organizada en una secuencia tradicional en Sevilla de zaguán-patio-estancia-jardín. El zaguán con doble cerramiento (cancela perforada y puerta acristalada) actúa como un eficaz regulador térmico, mientras una escalera adosada a una de las medianeras distribuye el acceso a las diferentes estancias.



Por otro lado, un sistema perimetral de mallas metálicas, dispuestas en dos capas y de gran altura, sirve de soporte a las trepadoras del jardín, salvando la privacidad comprometida por las construcciones circundantes que superan la altura de la vivienda. A este jardín se abren dos voladizos: uno en la primera planta, con una terraza y un porche del comedor de verano; y otro más largo, en la segunda planta, que alberga la escalera que accede a la azotea. Vázquez Consuegra, restructuring of Genéve-Cornavin train station

AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.