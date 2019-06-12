(empty) Wednesday, June 12, 2019 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 12/06/2019 Ganadores de los premios Cosentino Design Challenge 13 ‘Oasis’, by Eduardo García Vidal

‘Fall’, by Francisco Jesús Martínez Viedma

‘The butterfly effect’, by Sonia Salgado Ureña

‘Constellatio’, by Henar Martínez Casáis and Santiago Álvarez Bouza

‘Stratos’, by David Acebedo García and Jessica Martínez Sánchez

‘Aura, the luminescent sign’, by David Rocha, Helena Açafrão and Rosa Mendes

El concurso internacional para estudiantes Cosentino Design Challenge busca impulsar la investigación en torno a la configuración de espacios, materiales y sistemas constructivos. La 13ª edición ha contado con la participación de 350 candidatos, y se han otorgado tres primeros premios en dos categorías, Arquitectura y Diseño, concediendo un total de seis distinciones, dotada cada una con 1.000 euros.



Desarrollados bajo la temática ‘Cosentino y el agua’, los proyectos arquitectónicos premiados han sido: ‘Oasis’, de Eduardo García Vidal (Escuela de Ingeniería y Arquitectura de Zaragoza); ‘Fall’, de Francisco Jesús Martínez Viedma (Escuela de Arte de Almería); y ‘The butterfly effect’, de Sonia Salgado Ureña (Escuela Artediez de Madrid).



Articulados en torno al lema ‘Cosentino y la energía’, las propuestas galardonadas en la categoría Diseño han sido: ‘Constellatio’, de Henar Martínez Casáis y Santiago Álvarez Bouza (Escuela de Ingenierías Industriales de la Universidad de Valladolid); ‘Stratos’, de David Acebedo García y Jessica Martínez Sánchez (Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid); y ‘Aura, the luminescent sign’, de David Rocha, Helena Açafrão y Rosa Mendes (University of Aveiro, Portugal). AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.