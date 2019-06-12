Arquitectura Viva
Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List
+
AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications
12/06/2019

Balcells, Rius y Tigges, escuela El Til ler en Sardañola del Vallés (Barcelona)

 
Fruto de la colaboración entre Eduard Balcells, Ignasi Rius y Daniel Tigges, este nuevo edificio acoge el ciclo de educación infantil y los espacios comunes de la escuela Waldorf El Til ler en Bellaterra, en el municipio catalán de Sardañola del Vallés. Dispuesto a lo largo de una rambla en zigzag, el volumen envuelto en madera resulta del reciclaje de cinco edificios desmontados, transportados y reconstruidos en el lugar con una nueva configuración adaptada a las condiciones del nuevo emplazamiento y la topografía del terreno. La planta libre concentra una serie de pilares gruesos en el perímetro formando unos contrafuertes. Los espacios entre estos presentan diferentes diseños que responden a las necesidades pedagógicas y programáticas (con bancos, estantes, armarios, mesas…) y que al exterior se muestran como marcos que dinamizan la fachada. El edificio consta de dos alturas: la planta baja, con acceso directo desde la rambla, que contiene los espacios comunes, la biblioteca, la secretaría y los despachos; y la planta primera con las aulas a las cuales se accede mediante puentes que salvan los taludes.
Tracks Architectes, La Ruche kindergarten in Perthes-en-Gatinais (France )
Abalo Alonso, A Baiuca kindergarten in A Estrada (Pontevedra)
AV Monografías 215 - BAUMSCHLAGER EBERLE AV Monographs
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva 214 - JEAN NOUVEL Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos 92 - ECOSISTEMA URBANO AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.
;
Editorial Arquitectura Viva SL - Calle de Aniceto Marinas, 32 - E-28008 Madrid, España - Ph: (+34) 915 487 317 - Fax: (+34) 915 488 191 - AV@ArquitecturaViva.com - Latest News in RSS