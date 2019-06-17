(empty) Wednesday, June 19, 2019 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 17/06/2019 Blázquez Palacios, Albaidas building in Madrid Photos: Lucía Gorostegui

The Madrid practice of José Blázquez and Juan Manuel Palacios designed this apartment building in the Valdebebas neighborhood of northern Madrid. A plinth will offer spaces for stores and offices, and the residential block will rise on it. Every unit has a spacious terrace stretching along the facade, and faces at least two directions. Following a rigorous order, there are three homes per floor, all with a corner and most of them looking over the garden. Using a simple construction system, the design achieves a high level of energy efficiency through passive saving techniques. Thermal imbalances are minimized and comfort is improved.