Haworth Tompkins, Battersea Arts Centre in London

The British firm of Graham Haworth and Steve Tompkins has completed the transformation of what in 1893 was built to be the town hall of Battersea, and in 1974 became the Battersea Arts Centre. The progressive renovation works that began in 2006 under the direction of Haworth Tompkins have given the building new performance spaces, new offices, a rooftop garden, accommodations for artists, an artistic development and innovation center, community facilities, and an open-air theater. White surfaces of enamelled ceramic reflect daylight. Outside, access is improved and the facades present new metal beams.



The Grand Hall, partly burned in 2015, is now a 21st-century performance space where evidence of the fire is left as is. A false ceiling of wood reinterprets the decorative pattern of the original plaster vault, maintaining the brick structure.



The interior is reconfigured entirely, allowing interconnected uses, and the building is thoroughly upgraded. The Shed, a red theater by Haworth Tompkins in London 2014 Stirling Prize, Everyman Theatre in Liverpool by Haworth Tompkins