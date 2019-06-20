(empty) Thursday, June 20, 2019 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 21/06/2019 Francisco Mangado, Premio Internacional Selinunte 2019 La Asociación Italiana de Arquitectura y Crítica (AIAC), con sede en Roma, ha otorgado el IX Premio Internacional Selinunte al navarro Francisco Mangado, como reconocimiento a su trayectoria profesional. Esta distinción se concede a un arquitecto o un grupo de arquitectos por sus aportaciones a la disciplina y busca fomentar el talento promoviendo el área siciliana de Selinunte - Castelvetrano como un laboratorio para la cultura arquitectónica nacional e internacional. Los ganadores de las ediciones anteriores han sido Daniel Libeskind, Massimiliano Fuksas, Mario Bellini, Benedetta Tagliabue, Dominique Perrault, William Alsop, Allies & Morrison, Odile Decq y RCR Arquitectos.



La entrega del premio tuvo lugar el 15 de junio en el Parque Arqueológico de Selinunte en Sicilia.