Aether Architects, pabellón inflable Air Mountain

Con 520 metros cuadrados de superficie, este pabellón multiusos ha sido diseñado para el Oct Phoenix Flower Carnival 2019 de la ciudad china de Shenzhen por la firma local Aether Architects, liderada por Zelin Huang. Durante el evento, el interior está destinado a albergar conciertos, representaciones teatrales, conferencias y talleres, mientras el exterior invita a los visitantes a rebotar y jugar sobre su superficie inflable. Varias capas de PVC forman cúpulas y orificios que permiten el flujo de aire. Fusionando las diferentes actividades, la arquitectura y el entorno, el volumen transparente utiliza la capa intermedia de aire como estructura y aislamiento. La superficie superior interna evita el concentrar el sonido.
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an
architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works
and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English
texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story,
works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013
on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed
on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details),
heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.