Friday, June 21, 2019
Aether Architects, pabellón inflable Air Mountain

 
Con 520 metros cuadrados de superficie, este pabellón multiusos ha sido diseñado para el Oct Phoenix Flower Carnival 2019 de la ciudad china de Shenzhen por la firma local Aether Architects, liderada por Zelin Huang. Durante el evento, el interior está destinado a albergar conciertos, representaciones teatrales, conferencias y talleres, mientras el exterior invita a los visitantes a rebotar y jugar sobre su superficie inflable. Varias capas de PVC forman cúpulas y orificios que permiten el flujo de aire. Fusionando las diferentes actividades, la arquitectura y el entorno, el volumen transparente utiliza la capa intermedia de aire como estructura y aislamiento. La superficie superior interna evita el concentrar el sonido.
Dossier Inflatables. Arquitectura Viva 163

