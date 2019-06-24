24/06/2019 Carquero arquitectura, vivienda en Ubrique (Cádiz) Photos: Carlos Koblischek

Con sus fachadas de color blanco y cubiertas inclinadas de tejas, el municipio de Ubrique forma parte de la ruta turística de los pueblos blancos ubicados en las provincias de Cádiz y Málaga. Obra del estudio gaditano Carquero arquitectura —liderado por Carlos Quevedo Rojas— con Carlos Peinado, junto a Miguel Rodríguez Muñoz y Donatella La Riccia, la casa se levanta entre medianeras en el número 16 de la calle Doctor Serafín Bohórquez. Con una superficie construida de 331,65 metros cuadrados, la vivienda está condicionada por la inclinación del terreno dado el desarrollo en abruptas pendientes del municipio atravesado por el Arroyo Seco. El frente principal mira hacia una estrecha calle con austeridad y aperturas controladas tras el análisis del soleamiento. En referencia al zaguán de la arquitectura doméstica andalusí, la entrada de triple altura ofrece un espacio versátil sobre el que se colocan tres volúmenes en voladizo que albergan el lavadero, la escalera y el aseo. Funcionalmente, se invierte el programa de vivienda tradicional por las características y ubicación de la parcela, buscando la mejor posición de la zona de estar que suele situarse en la planta baja. Por este motivo, en el nivel inferior, además del zaguán y el garaje hacia la calle, se colocan los dormitorios hacia la zona trasera, un poco más elevada. En la planta primera se encuentra el dormitorio principal con baño hacia la calle, y la secuencia sala de estar-cocina-comedor abierta a una terraza continua con vistas hacia el valle del Aljibe. Una entreplanta incluye un estudio comunicado con el salón y los tres núcleos de servicios que miran al zaguán. El volumen de acero y hormigón no alcanza la altura máxima permitida por la normativa local para optimizar las vistas mediante un forjado inclinado trasero. Carquero arquitectura, intervention on Matrera Castle in Villamartín

