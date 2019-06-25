25/06/2019 3XN, sede del Comité Olímpico Internacional en Lausana Photos: Adam Mørk / International Olympic Committee

Se ha inaugurado la denominada Casa Olímpica, situada en un parque público de la ciudad suiza de Lausana, que alberga el castillo de Vidy del siglo XVIII, a orillas del lago Ginebra. Buscando su integración con el entorno natural e histórico, la firma danesa 3XN diseña, junto a los suizos IttenBrechbühl, la nueva sede para reunir al personal del COI, 500 empleados actualmente distribuidos en cuatro ubicaciones distintas de Lausana.



El diseño está inspirado en cinco conceptos (movimiento, transparencia, flexibilidad, sostenibilidad y colaboración), considerados lo principios fundamentales del Movimiento Olímpico.



La fachada dinámica y transparente realizada mediante un diseño paramétrico evoca los movimientos de un atleta. Su doble piel contiene una capa interior con triple acristalamiento. Los cinco pisos del edificio están conectados por la Escalera de la Unidad, que representa el símbolo de los cinco anillos olímpicos y la colaboración internacional. Dispuesta alrededor de un atrio central, la escalera de roble y su periferia definen núcleo de la actividad social, promoviendo un sentido de comunidad. Los espacios flexibles dispuestos a su alrededor albergan galerías expositivas, una cafetería y salas de reuniones.



El edificio hermético ha recibido la certificación LEED Platinum. Se ha instalado un sistema de recolección y reutilización de las aguas pluviales y paneles solares en la cubierta. Además, durante el proceso de construcción, más del 90 por ciento del material de los edificios que anteriormente se encontraban en el sitio fueron reutilizados o reciclados. Barozzi Veiga, Cantonal Museum of Fine Arts in Lausanne (Switzerland)

AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.