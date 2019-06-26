Rojkind + DOSA, Casa Rosario en Ocuilan de Arteaga (México)

En colaboración con la organización sin ánimo de lucro PienZa Sostenible, las firmas mexicanas Rojkind Arquitectos y DOSA Studio han sido las encargadas de la reconstrucción de esta vivienda unifamiliar, dañada por el sismo que azotó la zona en 2017. Aprovechando la topografía del terreno para generar diversas atmósferas en la configuración de los espacios, cuatro cubos con alturas diferentes están dispuestos en torno a un patio central. La circulación exterior fluye entre pasajes que buscan la constante relación entre los cuatro volúmenes en una superficie total de 50 metros cuadrados. Grandes aperturas de madera conectan visualmente los bloques y buscan a su vez optimizar las vistas hacia la naturaleza.
