27/06/2019 Francisco Mangado gana un concurso en Lieja (Bélgica) La propuesta del estudio navarro de Francisco Mangado, realizada en colaboración con la firma belga archipelago baev, ha recibido el primer premio en el concurso convocado para construir el Centro de Exposiciones y Convenciones de Lieja, ciudad que se encuentra a orillas del río Mosa, en la región francófona de Valonia.



El diseño de la nueva dotación pública ofrece además la oportunidad de transformar el entorno urbano inmediato. Según los arquitectos, "no estamos ante la construcción de un simple edificio más, sino ante una de esas oportunidades que, cada cierto tiempo, la ciudad y sus habitantes acometen, forjando así la historia urbana". Francisco Mangado, urban redevelopment of Bergamo (Italy) Francisco Mangado, Selinunte International Prize 2019

