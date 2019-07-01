Arquitectura Viva
Monday, July 01, 2019
01/07/2019

MAD, Gran Teatro de Yiwu (China)

 
MAD, la firma de Pekín liderada por Ma Yansong, ha diseñado esta construcción a semejanza de un barco que navega por el río Dongyang en Yiwu, ciudad de la provincia china de Zhejiang. Su propuesta resultó ganadora de un concurso internacional, imponiéndose a las realizadas por Arata Isozaki & Associates, Atelier Christian de Portzamparc y GMP, entre otros.

Con ‘velas’ vidriadas semitransparentes y rodeado de agua, el complejo está compuesto por dos teatros y un centro de conferencias —con capacidad para 1.600, 1.200 y 2.000 personas, respectivamente—, que se levantan junto a una gran plaza. Intercalando terrazas ajardinadas, las piezas superpuestas de vidrio que conforman la envolvente presentan ligeras curvaturas en referencia a los aleros de la arquitectura vernácula. El conjunto está conectado mediante puentes a las orillas sur y norte, separando el tráfico rodado de los peatones. El comienzo de las obras está previsto para 2020.
