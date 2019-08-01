09/08/2019 Fuertes-Penedo arquitectos, House in Miraflores (Spain)

Photos: Héctor Santos-Díez | BISimages The renovation of this dwelling in Miraflores, a small locality in Muros (A Coruña), was first and foremost based on utmost respect for the place. This necessitated paying close attention to realities like the scale of the house's surroundings, to preexisting elements, to the material culture of the region, and to views. Scale because the project considered the size and volumes of the rural enclave that the site is, making no enlargements of footprints nor increasing heights. Preexistences because in the three constructions making up the complex, a worthless addition that broke the scheme of the typical Galician house was eliminated altogether and replaced by an element that in form and volume replicates the other two, which are older. Materiality because the quarry walls were given a cleaning and then reassembled to upgrade the stone, which is complemented by the new volume's facade of reinforced concrete and the zinc roof that gives the residence a sense of unity. And finally, views over the estuary because the project created two large panoramic windows in the new pavilion and three skylights of different sizes that bathe the house's stone walls with light, ultimately enhancing the new in the old.

