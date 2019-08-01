Valerio Olgiati, Céline Flagship in Miami (USA)

In order to create this introverted virtual world, much has been made to depend on the atmosphere produced by the extensive use of the dominant material: marble. From the pillars to the pedestals by way of the walls and floors, all the architectural elements of the shop are clad in a slightly polished stone that spreads all over like an abstract beige carpet. Plaques of very lightly veined sky-blue Brazilian marble are embedded in it, as in a mosaic of large pieces or a work of marquetry executed in stone. The same sheets clad walls and ceilings. The result is a geometric bichromie that is perceived as sophisticated but also a bit disturbing.

Creating a virtual world through the poetic use of materials was Valerio Olgiati’s intention in designing this store in the design district of the city of Miami for the French high-end fashion brand Céline. Such virtuality has to do with the manipulation of the space, which the practice of the Swiss architect has distributed in two distinct areas connected by a pitched stairway of sculptural nature: an upper level for shoes, handbags, and ready-to-wear clothes; and a lower floor configured as a showroom, with pyramidal forms and pillars that suggest the idea of a canopy.