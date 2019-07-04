(empty) Thursday, July 04, 2019 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 04/07/2019 ‘Refresh, Renew’, catafalco funerario para la era digital Igor Bragado, becario de la Real Academia de España en Roma y codirector de la firma de arquitectura Common Accounts, instala el pabellón Refresh, Renew en la Plaza de San Pietro in Montorio, como parte de su proyecto Il lutto del tuo archivio (el luto de tu archivo), desarrollado en Roma.

Según Bragado, “el gimnasio es de uno de los espacios arquitectónicos actuales en los que se construye de manera más clara un archivo digital. Recientes casos de memorialización funeraria online a través de la práctica del fitness han sacado a la superficie una relación (aquella entre el culto al cuerpo y los proyectos de eternalización) ya extensa históricamente. Una larga serie de casos que van desde la práctica del atletismo en los funerales etruscos hasta el desarrollo del fitness contemporáneo por y para la cultura militar norteamericana dan fe de la relación entre la muerte y el ejercicio”. En este contexto, el primer encuentro significativo de Facebook con la muerte (propiciado por un culturista reclamando acceso al archivo digital de su hijo muerto) muestra el desplazamiento del espacio de luto a áreas como la sección de comentarios de las redes sociales, el gimnasio, y el músculo. “La llegada de las redes sociales hace poco más de una década ha alterado la esfera social del rito funerario, multiplicando los espacios a través de los cuales la muerte navega. Esto demanda una transformación de los protocolos ceremoniales actuales, requiere la incorporación de nuevas tecnologías, y exige un rediseño de los espacios conmemorativos que incluyan las vidas vividas online,” añade Miles Gertler, codirector en la oficina de Common Accounts.



Para el prototipo construido en Roma, Bragado ha colaborado con la neoyorquina Rennie Jones, a cargo de una performance, y con el modisto madrileño Armiche Rodríguez, que ha confeccionado una serie de prendas de “athleisure funerario”.



Bragado continúa así con su investigación iniciada hace tres años junto con Miles Gertler en la Universidad de Princeton de los Estados Unidos sobre la temática de la muerte desde una perspectiva del día a día.