12/08/2019 Enric Ruiz-Geli / Cloud 9, Villa Stgilat (Spain) Photos: Jordi Alcalá

This experimental house in Aiguablava (Girona) has two principal characteristic features: the sustainable way it engages with its surroundings and the manner in which it is built. The first results from adapting to the topography, respecting the property’s natural garden, using an organic geometry that evokes certain forms of nature, making the swimming pool serve as a rainwater collector, and selecting natural materials. As for the construction, the most unique aspect of the project is the direct inspiration taken from the eastern Spanish ceramic vault (volta catalana), a very light and effective solution that makes large spans possible through small pieces of brick that work simply by compression. Apart from its extraordinary mechanical performance, further enhanced by reinforcing the structure with fiberglass, the team of architects – in collaboration with the reputed ceramist Toni Cumella – resorted to the Catalan vault by virtue of its Mediterranean system and material, guarantees of exceptional energy performance: because of its thermal inertia and porosity, it is capable of improving the climate conditions of the inhabited space in the summer and in the winter alike. Jean Nouvel. Arquitectura Viva 214

