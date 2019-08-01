06/08/2019 Jean Nouvel, Alda Fendi Foundation in Rome (Italy)

+ Zoom Photos: Roland Halbe Within the historical area of the city of Rome, three buildings have been turned into a cultural center containing exhibition halls, accommodations for artists, and a rooftop restaurant. The complex sits at the southwestern end of the Palatine Hill, close to the Temple of Vesta and the Arch of Juno, a stone’s throw from the Roman Forum and circus, and enjoys a panoramic view of the city’s historic zone.



Organized around a modest inner courtyard, the historical building presented finishes of different patterns and colors that have been respected and incorporated into the project in collage manner. Treating the building as an objet trouvé whose laws had to be reinterpreted, the proyect enhanced preexisting materials, but without shying away from using technological finishes like stainless steel. Jean Nouvel. Arquitectura Viva 214

