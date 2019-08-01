Herzog & de Meuron, Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage & Art in Hong Kong (China)

Set into Hong Kong’s dense fabric of skyscrapers, the central police station and prison of colonial times have been restored and transformed into an art and heritage center. The inserted volumes create a new relationship with the site context by cantilevering above the perimetral wall. Public spaces and circulation elements are formed below which serve as places for gatherings and activities. Striking a contrast with the old masonry blocks, the new buildings are given a 100%-recycled aluminum skin perforated with varying degrees of density and presenting different patterns, depending on use.
