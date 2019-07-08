Arquitectura Viva
Monday, July 08, 2019
Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List
+
AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications
08/07/2019

Benedetta Tagliabue EMBT: proyecto expositivo en el Vittoriano de Roma

 
Se ha inaugurado la muestra permanente ‘Léxico Italiano, historias y rostros de nuestro país’, cuyo proyecto museográfico ha sido realizado por Benedetta Tagliabue (Milán, 1963) y su estudio de arquitectura Miralles Tagliabue EMBT, con Nazaret Busto Rodríguez (directora del proyecto) y el equipo de diseño compuesto por Julia de Ory Mallavia, Daniel Hernán García y Riccardo Radica.

La exposición forma parte de un nuevo plan de desarrollo para el complejo museístico del Vittoriano de Roma —que cuenta actualmente con unos tres millones de visitas anuales—, célebre monumento dedicado a Vittorio Emanuele II abierto en 1911 para celebrar los primeros cincuenta años de la unidad italiana. Ubicada en las antiguas Gallerie Sacconi, en la planta baja del museo, la muestra representa la identidad italiana y sus valores a través de una colección de proyecciones, textos, objetos y obras. Dividido en siete secciones, el recorrido planteado como un viaje ideal por la península itálica está acompañado por estructuras en forma de arcos, bóvedas y exedras, retomando el lenguaje clásico de la arquitectura del país, que están superpuestas a los espacios originales recientemente restaurados, y que sirven de soporte para la instalación de proyectores, audio, luces y cableado.
Miralles Tabliabue EMBT, Zhang Daqian Museo in Neijiang (China)
Miralles Tagliabue EMBT, Kálida Sant Pau Center in Barcelona
AV Monografías 215 - BAUMSCHLAGER EBERLE AV Monographs
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva 215 - MVRDV Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos 92 - ECOSISTEMA URBANO AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.
;
Editorial Arquitectura Viva SL - Calle de Aniceto Marinas, 32 - E-28008 Madrid, España - Ph: (+34) 915 487 317 - Fax: (+34) 915 488 191 - AV@ArquitecturaViva.com - Latest News in RSS