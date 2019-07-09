Arquitectura Viva
Tuesday, July 09, 2019
Pablo Muñoz Payá Arquitectos, reforma integral de una vivienda en Petrer

  
El estudio local liderado por Pablo Muñoz Payá es el autor de la rehabilitación de esta casa de Petrer, municipio situado en el interior de la provincia de Alicante. La normativa no permitía ampliar la superficie existente de la edificación de una planta y 138 metros cuadrados —119 de vivienda y 19 de una marquesina exterior—, por lo que la intervención mantiene el perímetro rectangular con una nueva estructuración en tres franjas longitudinales y tres transversales. Situando como piezas centrales y exentas los baños y mobiliario de la cocina, se dispone la zona de día con el salón, el comedor y la cocina, que se abre al porche protegido con paneles móviles. La banda intermedia incluye los baños y dos dormitorios. El segmento final contiene el dormitorio de matrimonio, un baño y un despacho. La paleta de colores y materiales empleados en los interiores se reduce a dos colores (blanco y madera), dotando de unidad al conjunto. Con respecto a las cubiertas se disponen dos tipos: una inclinada a dos aguas sobre la zona del porche, y otra de dientes de sierra sobre los dormitorios, optimizando la entrada de luz y la climatización de las estancias.
