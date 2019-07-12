Studio QI, Annso Hill Hotel in Heshun (China)

The firm of Shanshan Qi, working out of offices in New York and Hangzhou, designed this hotel in Heshun (in Tengchong County), once a staging post along the southern Silk Route. The stepped construction is adapted to the 13-meter-wide plot that slopes to form a 16-meter grade difference. The zigzag of the roofs is interrupted at the entrance to the premises, and continues the slope to touch the pavement. The bright spacious interiors are characterized by the predominance of the color white, with an play of ambiguity between ceilings and walls, facades and ground, sculpting unique rooms that formally respond to the specifications of the site from the top of the hill, and optimize views of the landscape. Vector Architects, hotel in Yangshuo (China) Neri & Hu, Hotel The Walled in Yangzhou (China)