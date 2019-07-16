Arquitectura Viva
Tuesday, July 16, 2019
Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List
+
AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications
16/07/2019

Nomo Studio, casa de piedra en Menorca

 
En una ladera con vistas a la costa norte de la isla de Menorca se encuentra esta vivienda unifamiliar, obra de la firma de Barcelona Nomo Studio, fundada por Alicia Casals y Karl Nyqvist. La composición de fachada responde a una reinterpretación de la costumbre menorquina de enmarcar las ventanas y las esquinas con colores claros. De este modo, se combina el revoco blanco roto y la piedra beige, obtenida en la excavación in situ de los cimientos de la casa. Los marcos de acero inoxidable sobresalen con respecto al plano de fachada para proteger las ventanas del sol directo y soportar los paneles plegables de madera. La organización de las estancias está configurada alrededor de un espacio de doble altura que sirve de elemento conector entre los dos niveles y desde el que accede la luz natural que ilumina los interiores. El programa contiene seis dormitorios, sala de estar, comedor, cocina, garaje y estancias auxiliares. Además, el porche de 100 metros cuadrados, que permite configuraciones flexibles, sirve como extensión del exterior y como un amortiguador térmico, gracias a su doble acristalamiento. 
Manuel Costoya, sports center in Puig den Valls (Ibiza)
Aulets Arquitectes, Muncicipal Archive of Felanitx (Majorca)
AV Monografías 215 - BAUMSCHLAGER EBERLE AV Monographs
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva 215 - MVRDV Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos 92 - ECOSISTEMA URBANO AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.
;
Editorial Arquitectura Viva SL - Calle de Aniceto Marinas, 32 - E-28008 Madrid, España - Ph: (+34) 915 487 317 - Fax: (+34) 915 488 191 - AV@ArquitecturaViva.com - Latest News in RSS