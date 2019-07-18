18/07/2019 Steven Holl + Acts, sala de conciertos en Ostrava (República Checa) Images courtesy of Steven Holl Architects

La propuesta realizada por la firma de Steven Holl —con oficinas en Nueva York y Pekín— en colaboración con el estudio Architecture Acts —fundado en Praga por Hana Petrik y Martin Kropac— ha resultado ganadora del concurso para construir la nueva sede de la Orquesta Filarmónica Janáček, en la ciudad checa de Ostrava, situada al este del país, cerca de la confluencia de los ríos Oder y Ostravice.



Con aperturas acristaladas que muestran los interiores de madera de arce, el nuevo volumen de zinc vuela sobre la Casa Cultural, construida en 1961 por el arquitecto Jaroslav Fragner, envuelta con travertino y cerámica.



La pieza presenta una cubierta curva de forma irregular, que se ensancha en la parte trasera y se estrecha en la delantera. Diseñado para optimizar el rendimiento acústico con Nagata Acoustics, el auditorio con capacidad para 1.300 personas se sitúa en la parte trasera del complejo, frente al parque, mientras que el vestíbulo de entrada acristalado se coloca en voladizo sobre una plaza en la parte frontal del edificio. Los dos elementos están conectados por encima del edificio existente con un gran espacio en el vestíbulo.



La inauguración de la sala de conciertos de Ostrava está prevista para 2023. Mies Award 2015: Philharmonic Hall Szczecin, by Barozzi Veiga Photo gallery of Herzog & de Meuron’s Elbphilharmonie

