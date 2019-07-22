22/07/2019 Rafael de La-Hoz, nuevas oficinas de la Comisión Europea en Bruselas Images courtesy of Rafael de La-Hoz

El equipo liderado por Rafael de La-Hoz Arquitectos, junto a la oficina londinense de Perkins and Will, los arquitectos paisajistas y urbanistas alemanes Latz + Partner y los consultores de ingeniería españoles TYPSA y MC2, ha ganado el concurso para levantar un complejo de oficinas de la Comisión Europea de nueva construcción, que cuenta con dos millones de metros cuadrados, entre la Rue de la Loi y la Rue Joseph II, en el corazón de Bruselas. Su propuesta se impuso a las presentadas por otros consorcios como los dirigidos por Christian de Portzamparc y B2Ai, que recibieron el segundo y tercer premio, respectivamente.



El diseño ganador para reemplazar las actuales oficinas de la institución reduce en un 50% las emisiones de CO 2 y el consumo energético un 70% menos con respecto a las oficinas existentes. Junto al nuevo edificio de la Comisión Europea, que albergará a más de 5.000 empleados, habrá un gran espacio público, una galería abierta y zonas ajardinadas. Rafael de La-Hoz, Oxxeo building in Madrid

