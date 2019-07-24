24/07/2019 Andrés Jaque, Colegio Reggio en Alcobendas (Madrid) All images courtesy of Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation

Con sedes en Madrid y Nueva York, la firma Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation ha dado a conocer su proyecto, situado en la urbanización de El Encinar de los Reyes en el municipio madrileño de Alcobendas, para este colegio promovido por el Centro de Investigación e Innovación Pedagógica Reggio (CIIP Reggio).



La intervención ha sido diseñada con el objetivo de crear un entorno adecuado para motivar en niños y adolescentes el deseo de explorar, experimentar y cuestionar la realidad que les rodea —siguiendo la pedagogía que Loris Malaguzzi y los padres de la ciudad italiana de Reggio Emilia— con el objetivo de que los estudiantes sepan en el futuro manejarse ante cambios y oportunidades inesperados.



El conjunto está constituido como la unión de climas y situaciones diferentes. La planta baja, en continuidad con el terreno, alberga las aulas de los alumnos más pequeños. La segunda planta, destinada a los niveles intermedios, está habitada por los tanques de aguas pluviales y de compostaje de los que depende la vida de un bosque interior, que asciende a los pisos superiores, bajo la cubierta de un invernadero. De esta manera, estos sistemas integrados en localizaciones visibles del edificio ofrecen la oportunidad de generar diálogos aplicados al proceso cotidiano de aprendizaje. Las aulas de los estudiantes más mayores se organizan alrededor de este bosque interior, como si se tratase de un pequeño pueblo.



La parte central del segundo piso, elevado 4 metros sobre el nivel del terreno y situado bajo los depósitos de tierra en que crece el bosque interior, actúa como un espacio de encuentro. Un puente en rampa, que da continuidad al camino peatonal de acceso al recinto del colegio, permite acceder directamente a este nivel. Con más de 8 metros de altura libre y 460 metros cuadrados de planta, este espacio está pensado como un ágora y un espacio polivalente.



La finalización de su construcción está prevista para otoño del 2020. ‘Transmaterial Politics’. Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation

