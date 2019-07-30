30/07/2019 OMA, centro de conferencias en Shenzhen (China)

+ Zoom Images courtesy OMA La propuesta realizada por la firma holandesa fundada por Rem Koolhaas, OMA, junto a los consultores chinos de ingeniería CCDI, ha resultado ganadora del concurso para construir el Qianhai International Financial Exchange Center (IFEC) de Shenzhen. Situado en el delta del río de las Perlas, en el distrito de Qianhai, el complejo está compuesto por tres volúmenes distintos organizados en torno a un ‘atrio urbano’ triangular. El centro de conferencias presenta un escalonamiento con terrazas transitables que miran a un parque. Un hotel con cuatrocientas habitaciones es el edificio de más altura. El tercer bloque contiene los servicios del hotel y un programa público.



El equipo de diseño de OMA está dirigido por Chris van Duijn, que lidera el trabajo de la firma en Asia, junto con Kellen Huang. The Swerve Luis Fernández-Galiano

