Arquitectura Viva
Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List
+
AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications
30/07/2019

OMA, centro de conferencias en Shenzhen (China)

  
La propuesta realizada por la firma holandesa fundada por Rem Koolhaas, OMA, junto a los consultores chinos de ingeniería CCDI, ha resultado ganadora del concurso para construir el Qianhai International Financial Exchange Center (IFEC) de Shenzhen. Situado en el delta del río de las Perlas, en el distrito de Qianhai, el complejo está compuesto por tres volúmenes distintos organizados en torno a un ‘atrio urbano’ triangular. El centro de conferencias presenta un escalonamiento con terrazas transitables que miran a un parque. Un hotel con cuatrocientas habitaciones es el edificio de más altura. El tercer bloque contiene los servicios del hotel y un programa público.

El equipo de diseño de OMA está dirigido por Chris van Duijn, que lidera el trabajo de la firma en Asia, junto con Kellen Huang.
The Swerve

The Swerve

Luis Fernández-Galiano
AV Monografías 216 - VO TRONG NGHIA AV Monographs
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva 216 - E2A Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos 93 - SERGISON BATES AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.
;
Editorial Arquitectura Viva SL - Calle de Aniceto Marinas, 32 - E-28008 Madrid, España - Ph: (+34) 915 487 317 - Fax: (+34) 915 488 191 - AV@ArquitecturaViva.com - Latest News in RSS