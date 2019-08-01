Sauerbruch Hutton, The New Ludgate in London

With its curvilinear shape and dynamic facade of multicolored louvers, the volume confidently engages with the urban fabric and the corporate headquarters of London’s City.
The compact volume of the office building is tapered and rounded off at one end to minimize the narrowing of the street, open a new urban perspective, and give the construction a more civic appearance. Presenting horizontal bands of the same height as the spaces inside,
the facade was executed with louvers of laminated glass, of different colors and large in format, that can be folded up completely.
