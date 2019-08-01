(empty) Thursday, August 01, 2019 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 08/08/2019 Sauerbruch Hutton, The New Ludgate in London Photos: Jan Bitter

With its curvilinear shape and dynamic facade of multicolored louvers, the volume confidently engages with the urban fabric and the corporate headquarters of London’s City.



The compact volume of the office building is tapered and rounded off at one end to minimize the narrowing of the street, open a new urban perspective, and give the construction a more civic appearance. Presenting horizontal bands of the same height as the spaces inside,



the facade was executed with louvers of laminated glass, of different colors and large in format, that can be folded up completely. AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.