15/08/2019 Francisco Mangado, Norvento Headquarters in Lugo

+ Zoom Photos: Juan Rodríguez The new headquarters of Norvento, a group that specializes in renewable and efficient energy sources, aims to maximize power quality and respect for the environment.



The building’s design addresses the double nature of the site: it opens up like a spread-out hand towards the woods on the west, while closing up to the neighboring industrial complex.



In combination with substantial reduction in consumption, the simultaneous action of different energy sources – such as wind power, solar power, and biodiesel – is instrumental in optimizing the building’s efficiency.



The building uses simple and locally sourced materials like the eucalyptus wood of the facade, and in the interiors, organized by program departments, light and contact with nature play key roles.

