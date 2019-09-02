‘La catenaria y el arco’, de Manuel Bouzas & Santiago del Águila
Photos: Antonio Bouzas Barcala
En el marco del festival Insòlit 2019 celebrado en Palma de Mallorca el pasado mes de julio, los arquitectos Manuel Bouzas (Pontevedra, 1993) y Santiago del Águila (Madrid,1992) diseñaron la instalación efímera ‘La catenaria y el arco’ para el patio del Can Balaguer, transformado en centro cultural por Flores & Prats + Duch-Pizá. Abarcando un área de 200 metros cuadrados, la intervención artística toma como referencia los arcos de piedra del patio del palacio, y los contraponen con una geometría inversa, unas catenarias formadas por ligeras mallas de acero cubiertas con vasos de plástico.
