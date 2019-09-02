Arquitectura Viva
Monday, September 02, 2019
Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List
+
AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications
02/09/2019

‘La catenaria y el arco’, de Manuel Bouzas & Santiago del Águila

  
En el marco del festival Insòlit 2019 celebrado en Palma de Mallorca el pasado mes de julio, los arquitectos Manuel Bouzas (Pontevedra, 1993) y Santiago del Águila (Madrid,1992) diseñaron la instalación efímera ‘La catenaria y el arco’ para el patio del Can Balaguer, transformado en centro cultural por Flores & Prats + Duch-Pizá. Abarcando un área de 200 metros cuadrados, la intervención artística toma como referencia los arcos de piedra del patio del palacio, y los contraponen con una geometría inversa, unas catenarias formadas por ligeras mallas de acero cubiertas con vasos de plástico. 
Flores & Prats + Duch-Pizá, Casal Balaguer Cultural Center
AV Monografías 216 - VO TRONG NGHIA AV Monographs
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva 216 - E2A Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos 93 - SERGISON BATES AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.
;
Editorial Arquitectura Viva SL - Calle de Aniceto Marinas, 32 - E-28008 Madrid, España - Ph: (+34) 915 487 317 - Fax: (+34) 915 488 191 - AV@ArquitecturaViva.com - Latest News in RSS