Ábalos + Sentkiewicz, church in Shanghai

The Madrid firm of Iñaki Ábalos and Renata Sentkiewicz designed this temple that has been distinguished with the 2019 FAD International Award. Serving a Christian community, it marks the southern entrance into the New Bund urban development of southern Shanghai's Pudong district. Containing a total area of 2,837 square meters, the church is characterized by a longituginal composition that adapts to the site's geometry, which is conditioned by the proximity of metropolitan railway infrastructures. Exterior stairs leads to a roof garden that gives views over a linear park and the Huangpu River.



The complex is conceived as an organic volume that reconnects preexisting constructions in the place and becomes – with its triangular floor plan – a recognizable marker in the new cityscape.