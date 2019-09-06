Arquitectura Viva
Friday, September 06, 2019
06/09/2019

X Architects, Wasit Wetland Center in Sharjah (United Arab Emirates)

  
Distinguished with the 2019 Aga Khan Award for Architecture, the Wasit Wetland Center in the Emirate of Sharjah is a facility with a marsh, a visitor center, and points from which to birdwatch. The Dubai-based firm X-Architects, headed by Ahmed Al-Ali and Farid Esmaeil, turned an old rubbish and wastewater dump into a nature reserve where three linear constructions are kept low-profile with the help of the topography. The partly buried H is surrounded by a network of canopies besides dunes, salt flats, and lagoons. This project is part of a wider effort to revamp a chain of wetlands along the coast of the Persian Gulf.
Aga Khan Award for Architecture 2019
