06/09/2019 X Architects, Wasit Wetland Center in Sharjah (United Arab Emirates) Photos: Nelson Garrido

Distinguished with the 2019 Aga Khan Award for Architecture, the Wasit Wetland Center in the Emirate of Sharjah is a facility with a marsh, a visitor center, and points from which to birdwatch. The Dubai-based firm X-Architects, headed by Ahmed Al-Ali and Farid Esmaeil, turned an old rubbish and wastewater dump into a nature reserve where three linear constructions are kept low-profile with the help of the topography. The partly buried H is surrounded by a network of canopies besides dunes, salt flats, and lagoons. This project is part of a wider effort to revamp a chain of wetlands along the coast of the Persian Gulf. Aga Khan Award for Architecture 2019

AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.