Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Izaskun Chinchilla, las nuevas siete lámparas de la belleza artesanal

  
El Museo Centro Gaiás, en la Cidade da Cultura de Galicia de Santiago de Compostela, acogió hasta el 8 de septiembre la muestra ‘Pensar con las manos. Cestería, cerámica y joyería de Galicia’ para la que su comisaria, Verónica Santos Farto, seleccionó 250 piezas realizadas por 65 artesanos, las cuales fueron expuestas en un montaje diseñado por la madrileña Izaskun Chinchilla.

El proyecto museográfico de Chinchilla estaba basado en el libro Las siete lámparas de la arquitectura, escrito por John Ruskin en 1849, obra clave de uno de los defensores históricos de la artesanía en el movimiento Arts & Crafts. En el área expositiva se dispusieron siete lámparas —tres representadas de manera gráfica y cuatro con estructuras—, cada una de las cuales estaba presidida por dos palabras que incitaban a la reflexión. De esta manera, se establecieron relaciones entre: el sacrificio y la sostenibilidad; la verdad y la transparencia; el poder y la equidad; la belleza y la cultura; la vida y la ecología; la memoria y la identidad; y la obediencia y la innovación. Las primeras palabras de cada combinación fueron las utilizadas por Ruskin para nombrar a las siete lámparas, y las segundas representaban valores más contemporáneos que han sustituido o matizado las posiciones de Ruskin.
