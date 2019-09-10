11/09/2019 ‘Karl Blossfeldt. Urformen der Kunst’ en el Museo Thyssen Aconitum anthora, 1928

© Karl Blossfeldt

Abutilon, 1928

© Karl Blossfeldt

Aconitum, 1928

© Karl Blossfeldt

Adiantum pedatum, 1928

© Karl Blossfeldt

Delphinium, 1928

© Karl Blossfeldt

Cirsium canum, 1928

© Karl Blossfeldt

© Karl Blossfeldt

Hasta el 5 de octubre, se puede visitar en el Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza de Madrid la exposición gratuita sobre la obra del fotógrafo alemán Karl Blossfeldt (1865-1932), organizada por Loewe y comisariada por Juan Naranjo. La muestra reúne cuarenta de sus imágenes, en las cuales captaba la belleza de la naturaleza con cámaras que él mismo diseñaba para aumentar hasta treinta veces el tamaño de los objetos fotografiados. La selección de fotografías mostrada forma parte de su libro Urformen der Kunst (formas originarias del arte), publicado en 1928. Loewe rinde homenaje a Blossfeldt incluyendo sus imágenes botánicas en los anuncios publicitarios de la marca madrileña y en los empaquetados de sus perfumes. Karl Blossfeldt, Art Forms in Nature

