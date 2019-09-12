Arquitectura Viva
Thursday, September 12, 2019
Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List
+
AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications
12/09/2019

Olafur Eliasson, ‘Seeing spheres’ en San Francisco

  
El artista Olafur Eliasson (Copenhague, 1967) ha instalado cinco esferas reflectantes en una plaza contigua al Chase Center de San Francisco, la nueva sede del equipo de baloncesto Golden State Warriors. Con un diámetro de 4,8 metros cada una, las piezas pulidas de acero inoxidable conforman Seeing spheres, la mayor obra de arte pública permanente de Eliasson en los Estados Unidos. Cada esfera contiene una cara espejada, plana, circular y perfilada con luces LED, que está orientada para reflejar las caras espejadas de las esferas circundantes, creando un efecto de túnel cuando el espectador mira ‘hacia dentro’. Los reflejos encadenados y la confusión espacial generadas por ellos son utilizados frecuentemente en las obras de Eliasson para jugar con la percepción, el movimiento, las experiencias y los sentimientos del espectador.
Fjordenhus by Olafur Eliasson and Sebastian Behmann with Studio Olafur Eliasson
Olafur Eliasson, el sol sigue brillando
AV Monografías 216 - VO TRONG NGHIA AV Monographs
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva 216 - E2A Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos 93 - SERGISON BATES AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.
;
Editorial Arquitectura Viva SL - Calle de Aniceto Marinas, 32 - E-28008 Madrid, España - Ph: (+34) 915 487 317 - Fax: (+34) 915 488 191 - AV@ArquitecturaViva.com - Latest News in RSS