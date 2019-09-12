(empty) Thursday, September 12, 2019 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 13/09/2019 Open House Madrid 2019 Centro Estudios Hidrográficos CEDEX, de Miguel Fisac

© Ximo Michavila

Centro Estudios Hidrográficos CEDEX, de Miguel Fisac

© Ximo Michavila

Parroquia Santa Ana, de Miguel Fisac

© Fundación Miguel Fisac

Parroquia de Nuestra Señora Flor del Carmelo

Parroquia de Nuestra Señora Flor del Carmelo

Instituto del Patrimonio Cultural de España, de Fernando Higueras

© Ximo Michavila

Edificio Castelar, sede de Pérez-Llorca Abogados, de Rafael de la Hoz & Gerardo Olivares

Sede de Save The Children, de Elii





El calendario de actividades del festival se extiende hasta finales de octubre.



Los días 28 y 29 de septiembre, se celebra la quinta edición del festival de arquitectura y ciudad Open House Madrid, que en esta ocasión homenajea a Miguel Fisac con exposiciones y una ruta por algunas de sus obras más destacadas. En esta ocasión, el festival permite realizar de manera gratuita más de 120 visitas, que incluyen edificios habitualmente cerrados al público y que pueden requerir inscripción previa, así como viviendas privadas y edificios en construcción. Bajo el tema 'Designing the new City', el V Congreso Open House tendrá lugar el 27 de septiembre en el Auditorio Caja de Música de CentroCentro. En el transcurso del congreso se entregarán, por primera vez, los Premios Ciudad Open House Madrid, que constan de cinco categorías: Mejor diseño urbano; Mejor compromiso ciudadano; Mejor solución innovador; Mejor uso de las redes sociales; y Mejores propuestas de movilidad.El calendario de actividades del festival se extiende hasta finales de octubre.Para aquellas visitas que requieren inscripción previa, el proceso se abrirá el día 17 de septiembre a las 10:00 de la mañana en la web www.openhousemadrid.org