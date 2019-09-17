17/09/2019 Tod Williams y Billie Tsien, Praemium Imperiale 2019 La Casa Imperial Japonesa y la Japan Art Association otorgan anualmente, desde 1989, el Praemium Imperiale a cinco artistas en las categorías de Pintura, Escultura, Música, Cine o Teatro y Arquitectura. Dotados cada uno con 15 millones de yenes (126.210 euros), los premios de la 31 edición han sido para: el pintor sudafricano William Kentridge; la escultora palestina Mona Hatoum; la violinista alemana Anne-Sophie Mutter; el actor japonés Bando Tamasaburo, y los estadounidenses Tod Williams y Billie Tsien en la categoría de Arquitectura.



Tod Williams (Detroit, 1943) y Billie Tsien (Ithaca, 1949) trabajan juntos desde 1977. El matrimonio fundó su estudio en Nueva York en 1986. Son autores, entre otras obras, del American Folk Art Museum de Nueva York (demolido en 2014), la Fundación Barnes de Filadelfia y en 2016 fueron seleccionados para construir la Obama Presidential Library en Chicago. Fundación Barnes, Williams+Tsien en Filadelfia Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects chosen for Obama Library Chicago Tribune

