17/09/2019 Abre sus puertas el Museo de la Bauhaus en Dessau

+ Zoom © Thomas Meyer / OSTKREUZ © Thomas Meyer / OSTKREUZ

© Hartmut Boesener

© Thomas Meyer/OSTKREUZ

© Thomas Meyer / OSTKREUZ

El estudio de Barcelona Addenda Architects —Roberto González, Anne Hinz, Cecilia Rodríguez, Arnau Sastre y José Zabala— resultó ganador del concurso celebrado en 2015, imponiéndose a las otras 830 propuestas presentadas, para construir este nuevo museo en la ciudad alemana de Dessau —sede de la Bauhaus entre 1925 y 1932—, cuya inauguración coincide con el centenario de la fundación de esta escuela en Weimar.



Situada en el casco histórico de Dessau y junto a un parque, la caja de vidrio rectangular retrasa un poco su posición respecto a la alineación de los edificios de la calle. Con una superficie construida de 5.513 metros cuadrados y un presupuesto de 15.500.000 de euros, el edificio con una escala urbana intermedia orienta sus cuatro fachadas según los ejes cardinales. La estructura consiste en una viga de 90 metros de largo, sustentada por dos núcleos de hormigón, con voladizos de 15 metros en cada extremo. Rodeado por una fachada de vidrio de 14 metros de altura, este puente queda suspendido sobre un espacio destinado a exposiciones temporales y otros eventos. La colección permanente de la Bauhaus se encuentra en un cuerpo hermético, monolítico y diáfano situado en la primera planta, al que se accede a través de escaleras y ascensores ubicados en los dos volúmenes que sirven de apoyo. Two teams win Bauhaus Museum competition Gonzalez Hinz Zabala, Bauhaus Museum in Dessau

